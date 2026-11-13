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Flyers Weekend Preview: At Columbus Saturday, Then an Oilers Rematch at Home on Sunday
By NewsDesk,8 days ago
The Flyers play a back-to-back this weekend, at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is 5-10-6 and seventh in the Metropolitan Division with 16 points, two ahead of last-place Columbus, according to the NHL standings. Sunday’s game is a rematch of Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Edmonton.