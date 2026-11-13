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Flyers Prospect Report: Martone in the NHL, Sokolovskii Hurt and Bump Leading the Phantoms
By NewsDesk,8 days ago
Porter Martone has three goals and eight points in 21 games as a full-time Flyer, Maksim Sokolovskii, the team’s 2026 first-round pick, has played just one game for the OHL’s London Knights because of a lower-body injury, and Alex Bump leads the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with nine goals in eight games. The Phantoms were 5-7-1 and sixth in the AHL’s Atlantic Division going into this weekend, according to the team’s weekly release.