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Phillies Hot-Stove Friday: The Rumors Worth Taking Seriously, Plus Awards Week Results
By NewsDesk,7 days ago
The freshest Phillies news of the week is about the outfield: Brandon Marsh had surgery on his left hand after the season and is available in trade talks, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported, according to MLB Trade Rumors. That leaves right field, and maybe more of the outfield, as the biggest job on Dave Dombrowski’s list after a GM meetings week in Las Vegas that ended without a major league signing or trade. Awards week also wrapped up Thursday night, and the Phillies finished close but mostly empty handed.