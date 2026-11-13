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Eagles Rookie Check-In at the Bye: Makai Lemon and Markel Bell Are Starters, the Rest of the 2026 Class Waits
By NewsDesk,7 days ago
Two members of the Eagles’ 2026 draft class have become every-down players at the bye: first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon and third-round right tackle Markel Bell. The other six draft picks have combined for 33 offensive snaps in nine games, and the 2-7 Eagles have eight games left to find out more about them before their next game against Pittsburgh on Nov. 22.