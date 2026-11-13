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Sixers Beat Raptors 123-112 Without LeBron James as Maxey Scores 27 and Embiid Shakes Off Knee Scare
By NewsDesk,8 days ago
The Sixers beat the Toronto Raptors 123-112 on Thursday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, breaking an 85-85 tie with 2:33 left in the third quarter with a 16-2 run that carried into the opening minute of the fourth, according to the ESPN play-by-play. Tyrese Maxey led them with 27 points and eight assists, and Joel Embiid scored 20 after a first-quarter knee scare. LeBron James did not play.