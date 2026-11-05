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Eagles Locker Room on the 2-6 Start: Mailata, Barkley and Goedert on Six Straight Losses and the Switch to Joe Milton
By Vince Carey,5 days ago
The Eagles’ players have mostly pointed at themselves during a six-game losing streak that has dropped the team to 2-6. Left tackle Jordan Mailata blamed the offensive line after Sunday’s 27-10 loss at Washington, Saquon Barkley said he wants to help fix the season, and Dallas Goedert said on Wednesday that new starting quarterback Joe Milton can keep plays alive. It is the Eagles’ first six-game losing streak since 2012, NBC Sports Philadelphia noted.