undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sixers Injury Report: Bona’s Neck, Barlow’s Timeline and Embiid’s Foot Before Cleveland, Chicago and Boston
By Vince Carey,4 days ago
The Sixers have two players out and one new question mark before Friday’s game at Cleveland. Backup center Adem Bona left Wednesday’s 112-106 win in Detroit early in the fourth quarter with what coach Nick Nurse called neck soreness, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Forward Dominick Barlow (lower back) and center Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) remain out. Joel Embiid is playing through a sore right foot. The team had not announced Bona’s status for Friday as of Thursday morning.