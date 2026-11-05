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Phillies Free Agency Shopping List: Outfield, a Lefty Setup Man, Catcher Help and Third Base
By Vince Carey,3 days ago
MLB free agency opened on Monday at 5 p.m. ET, and the Phillies have four clear needs: a corner outfielder, a left-handed setup reliever, a catcher to share time with J.T. Realmuto, and possibly a third baseman if Alec Bohm leaves. The Phillies did not make a qualifying offer to any of their own free agents, including Bohm, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported. Their only move with their own free agents so far has been re-signing lefty Tim Mayza for one year at $2.75 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.