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Trump Says U.S. Aid to Israel Ends This Year, but Israel Has Not Confirmed It and Congress Controls the Money
By Kevin Brannigan,3 days ago
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that U.S. aid to Israel will be cut off at the end of this year under a deal he said he made with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, NBC News, ABC News, Al Jazeera and the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported. Trump made the remarks in a phone interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Election Day, the outlets reported.