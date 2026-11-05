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Bomb Threats Hit Flights Across Europe for a Third Time This Week as Aer Lingus Jet Diverts to French Air Base
By Kevin Brannigan,2 days ago
A new wave of bomb threats against passenger flights spread across Europe on Thursday, the third this week, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a French military air base, and fighter jets escorted several other planes to their destinations, according to ABC News, NBC News and CBS News.