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Eagles Injury Report: Barkley, Smith and Wicks Miss Practice as Joe Milton Takes Over at QB
By Vince Carey,2 days ago
Seven Eagles did not practice on Wednesday, including running back Saquon Barkley and both starting wide receivers, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, according to the team’s official injury report. On the same day, the Eagles decided to start Joe Milton at quarterback against the New York Giants on Sunday in place of Tanner McKee. It will be Milton’s first NFL start. Thursday’s practice report comes out this afternoon.