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Death Toll From Russian Strike on Ukrainian Aid Site Reaches 42 as U.S. Sets Abu Dhabi Talks for Next Week
By Kevin Brannigan,2 days ago
The death toll from a Russian bombing of a school used to hand out humanitarian aid in the Ukrainian village of Komyshuvakha reached 42 on Thursday, Zaporizhzhia regional police said, according to Reuters. Up to 33 people remained buried under rubble, police said, Reuters reported. The bombs struck Monday, Reuters...