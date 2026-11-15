Northeast Radio SD News – Hamlin County, SD - The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported three arrests during the first week of November involving an impaired driving investigation and two outstanding arrest warrants, including one out of Codington County.

Nov. 1 Warrant Arrest on South Dakota Highway 28

At approximately 1:33 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, a Hamlin County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on South Dakota Highway 28 in Cleveland Township. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Sturgis, South Dakota, was arrested on an outstanding Hamlin County arrest warrant and transported to the Brookings County Detention Center.

Nov. 5 DUI and Drug Arrest Near U.S. Highway 81 and Highway 28

On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at approximately 5:51 p.m., the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity at Alsville Crossing at 193rd Street and U.S. Highway 81 in Norden Township. While a deputy was responding, the sheriff’s office was notified that the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 81.

A deputy located the vehicle a few miles away and initiated a traffic stop on South Dakota Highway 28 just east of U.S. Highway 81. The driver, a 36-year-old Aberdeen man, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI), ingesting a substance to become intoxicated, open alcohol container in a vehicle, illegal possession of marijuana, and stopping or blocking traffic. He was transported to the Brookings County Detention Center.

Nov. 7 Codington County Warrant Arrest in Hayti

At approximately 4:47 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, a sheriff’s deputy served an arrest warrant in the 300 block of 1st Street in Hayti. A 38-year-old woman from Henry, South Dakota, was arrested on an outstanding Codington County warrant. Deputies took her into custody without incident and transferred her to the Codington County Sheriff’s Office.