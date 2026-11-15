Northeast Radio SD News – Sioux Falls, SD - Tropical Smoothie Cafe will officially open its first Sioux Falls location on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at 7 a.m. at 4417 E. 57th St., near Bahnson Avenue. The fast-casual cafe is locally franchised by South Dakota operators Angie Yahne of Watertown and Ann Park of Brookings.

The Sioux Falls opening marks the latest step in statewide expansion for the two South Dakota business owners. Park opened the Brookings Tropical Smoothie Cafe in 2021, and Yahne opened the Watertown location in 2023. The pair partnered to expand into Aberdeen in August 2025 before bringing the brand to eastern South Dakota’s largest market. According to the announcement, the co-franchisees plan to open multiple locations across Sioux Falls.

“We’ve seen firsthand how much communities in Brookings, Watertown, and Aberdeen love having a fast, fresh alternative to traditional drive-thru fare,” Yahne said. “Sioux Falls has been at the top of our list, and we’re thrilled to open our doors on 57th Street to serve guests looking for great food, made-to-order smoothies, and welcoming hospitality.”

Menu Offerings and Ordering Options

Founded in 1993 in Destin, Florida, Tropical Smoothie Cafe operates around the motto “Eat Better. Feel Better.” Alongside its made-to-order smoothies, the cafe serves a full menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Menu and service features at the new Sioux Falls cafe include:

· Made-to-Order Smoothies: Real-fruit and vegetable blends made fresh to order, including tropical combinations, superfood blends, high-protein options, and customizable supplements.

· Food Menu: Toasted flatbreads, wraps, sandwiches, quesadillas, salads, and tropic bowls — including Acai and PB Protein Crunch bowls — prepared with meats, fresh produce, and sauces.

· Service Channels: The 57th Street location is equipped for dine-in, drive-thru, curbside pickup, and delivery, with ordering available in person, online, and through the Tropical Smoothie Cafe mobile app.

Location and Contact Information

· Address: 4417 E. 57th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57108

· Grand Opening: Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, at 7 a.m.

· Phone: (605) 206-5010

· Website: locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/sioux-falls/4417-east-57th-street