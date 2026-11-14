Northeast Radio SD News – Watertown, SD - The City of Watertown is reminding local residents and businesses planning to discharge sump pump water into the sanitary sewer system this winter to apply for a seasonal sump pump variance.

In a public service announcement issued Nov. 13, 2026, city officials noted that a new variance application is required every year, even if a property was previously approved for a variance in past seasons. If the city does not have a current inspection record on file for a property's sump pump system, an inspection must be completed before the seasonal variance can be approved.

Application Process and Fees

Applications are managed through the city's OpenGov portal at watertownsd.us/variance. The seasonal variance fee is $125, which appears in the applicant's account once processed. Payments can be submitted online through OpenGov or paid in person by cash or check at Watertown City Hall. The official variance is issued through OpenGov once payment is received.

Approved Season and Penalties for Non-Compliance

Property owners may only discharge sump pump water into the sanitary sewer after their variance has been formally issued and only during the approved winter window, which typically runs from Oct. 15 through March 15.

Discharging sump pump water into the sanitary sewer without a written variance is a violation that could result in a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.

Best Practices to Prevent Sewer Backups

Even after obtaining a seasonal variance, the City of Watertown encourages property owners to continue discharging sump pump water outdoors for as long as weather conditions permit. Keeping clear groundwater out of the sanitary sewer system reduces municipal wastewater treatment costs and helps prevent sanitary sewer backups across the community. To help prevent outdoor discharge lines from freezing as temperatures drop, residents are advised to slope their outdoor hoses downward so water drains completely.

Contact Information and How to Apply

· Online Application Portal: watertownsd.us/variance

· OpenGov or Payment Assistance: Call 605-882-6203

· Sump Pump Variance Questions: Call the Watertown Wastewater Department at 605-882-6244