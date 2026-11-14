Northeast Radio SD News – Watertown, SD - The Watertown Area Home Builders Association (WAHBA) announced that Grant Barron of Clear Concepts Windows and Doors has been named the organization’s 2026 Builder Member of the Year.

The annual recognition honors a builder member for active involvement in the association and contributions toward advancing the residential and commercial construction industry across Watertown and the surrounding area.

Recognition for Industry Leadership and Community Impact

In its announcement, the Watertown Area Home Builders Association emphasized the central role builder members play in local development, trade education, and the long-term health of the regional building trades.

“Our Builder Members are the foundation of our organization,” the association stated in its announcement honoring Barron. “They not only help shape the communities we live in, but they also play an important role in strengthening our industry, supporting workforce development, and ensuring a strong future for the building community.”

The association noted Barron’s ongoing participation and service to both the organization and the wider construction sector.