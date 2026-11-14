Northeast Radio SD News – Watertown, SD - The Watertown Area Home Builders Association (WAHBA) announced that Carrie Bartscher of Grassland Granite in Watertown has been named the organization's 2026 Associate Member of the Year.

The annual award recognizes an associate member for dedicated service and support of both the home builders association and the broader building industry across Watertown and the surrounding area.

Recognition for Industry Support and Association Involvement

In its announcement, the Watertown Area Home Builders Association highlighted the essential role associate members play in supporting local builders, contractors, and trade partners throughout the community.