Northeast Radio SD News – Watertown, SD - The Watertown Area Home Builders Association (WAHBA) announced Friday that Aaron Hansen of Meyer Insurance has been named the organization’s 2026 WAHBA Spike of the Year.

The annual designation recognizes association members for exceptional efforts in recruiting new members, building industry relationships, and supporting the ongoing growth of the local home building organization across Watertown and the surrounding area.

Recognition for Membership Recruitment and Industry Advocacy

In its announcement Friday, the Watertown Area Home Builders Association cited Hansen’s active role in expanding the association’s membership base and promoting the organization’s value within the local business and construction community.

“In recognition of your outstanding efforts and dedication to membership growth, we want to extend our sincere appreciation,” the association stated in its announcement honoring Hansen. “Your willingness to recruit new members, build relationships, and promote the value of our Home Builders Association helps ensure a stronger future for our organization and our industry.”

According to the association, ongoing member recruitment plays a central role in maintaining advocacy and professional networking across the local building trades and partner businesses.