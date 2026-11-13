Northeast Radio SD News – Watertown, SD - A 35-year-old Codington County man is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following a Codington County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Ethan Axel Beld was arrested on Nov. 9, 2026, and formally charged in Third Judicial Circuit Court on Nov. 10, 2026.

According to the formal criminal complaint filed by the Codington County State’s Attorney’s Office, Beld faces three counts stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred on or about February 2026 in Codington County:

· Count I: Aggravated Incest (SDCL 22-22A-3 and 22-6-1(6)) — A Class 3 felony alleging an act of sexual penetration with a related person under the age of 18.

· Count II: Fourth-Degree Rape (SDCL 22-22-1(5) and 22-6-1(6)) — A Class 3 felony alleging an act of sexual penetration against a minor at least 13 years of age but less than 16 years of age by a perpetrator at least three years older.

· Count III: Sexual Contact With a Child Under 16 (SDCL 22-22-7 and 22-6-2(1)) — A Class 1 misdemeanor alleging sexual contact with a minor under the age of 16.

Sheriff's Office Investigation

According to the probable cause statement filed by Codington County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Shane Yost, law enforcement received a report on Nov. 9, 2026, regarding an alleged child sexual assault. A juvenile reported to authorities that a Friend, identified in court records as Juvenile Victim 1, had confided in her about being sexually assaulted by her biological father.

Following the disclosure, Yost and Child Protection Services caseworkers conducted an interview with the victim at her school. According to the court affidavit, the victim told investigators that multiple incidents had occurred, specifically detailing an incident during the 2025-2026 school year in her bedroom at their Codington County residence while Beld was showing her cars on his phone. A younger sibling was also interviewed by authorities at the school and confirmed that the victim had confided in her around the time the incident occurred.

Investigators also interviewed the victim's mother, who stated that Beld had previously confessed to her that he had inappropriately touched the juvenile, though he had not specified the exact details.

Defendant Interview and Arrest

According to the probable cause statement, Beld voluntarily came to the Codington County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 9, 2026, where he was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with Yost.

In the affidavit, Yost wrote that Beld corroborated being in the juvenile's bedroom around February 2026, showing her cars on his phone, and admitted to placing his hands under her clothing and "fondling" her.

Beld was subsequently placed under arrest and lodged on the three charges. According to court documents, Beld has no prior criminal history.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.