Highway 127 Bridge Near Sisseton, SD, Set to Reopen Nov. 6

Northeast Radio SD News – Sisseton, SD - The bridge over the Little Minnesota River on South Dakota Highway 127 near Sisseton is set to reopen to traffic on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT).

This section of Highway 127 had been closed to allow crews to replace the existing bridge and install new box culvert structures.

Project Background and Remaining Work

Once Highway 127 reopens to motorists on Friday, the only remaining work on the project will be permanent seeding. SDDOT officials stated that the seeding work will take place off the roadway and will not affect traffic.

Young Gun Construction, LLC, of Ludlow, S.D., served as the prime contractor on the $7.7 million project, which carries an overall completion date of Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

Motorists can check the latest road and weather conditions, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic updates by visiting https://sd511.org or dialing 511, and can find additional SDDOT project information at https://dot.sd.gov.