Watertown’s Sam Mooney Earns USA Softball’s James Farrell Award of Excellence

Northeast Radio SD News – Watertown, SD - USA Softball South Dakota has announced that Sam Mooney of USA SB South Dakota Men’s Slowpitch in Watertown, along with Rick Graff and Dave Nielsen of Sioux Falls People for Youth in Sioux Falls, have been named recipients of the 2026 James Farrell Award of Excellence.

Presented during the 95th Annual USA Softball Council Meeting, the James Farrell Award of Excellence is one of USA Softball’s highest honors for national championship hosts. Named for former USA Softball commissioner and national staff member James Farrell, the award recognizes communities, host organizations, and tournament leaders who demonstrate outstanding leadership, organization, hospitality, and excellence in conducting USA Softball National Championships.

Watertown Men’s Northern “D” National Championship Recognition

Mooney received the national honor for hosting the Men’s Northern “D” National Championship at Watertown’s PREMIER Softball Complex. The 16-team tournament showcased the Watertown facility, local volunteers, and the ongoing partnership between USA Softball South Dakota and the Watertown softball community.

Sioux Falls Fast Pitch National Championships Recognition

Graff and Nielsen were recognized for hosting the Northern “A” and “B” Girls Fast Pitch National Championships in Sioux Falls. The four-day tournament brought 69 teams across the 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, and 18U divisions to Sioux Falls, drawing athletes and families from across the region.

“Hosting a national championship requires tremendous commitment, organization, and community support,” said USA Softball South Dakota Commissioner Keith Morell. “We are proud of Sam, Rick, Dave, and the many volunteers who helped deliver championship experiences that earned national recognition.”

USA Softball South Dakota extended its congratulations to Mooney, Graff, Nielsen, and their respective host committees on the national recognition.