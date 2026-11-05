Fairview, SD Dirt Bike Crash Kills 13-Year-Old; Hunter Lee Gano Identified as Injured Rider

Northeast Radio SD News – Lincoln County, SD - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released the name of an 18-year-old injured in a two-vehicle fatal dirt bike crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Lincoln County.

According to preliminary crash information released Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 9:39 p.m. near the intersection of 486th Avenue and 290th Street, located two miles south of Fairview.

Investigators reported that two males from Hudson, South Dakota, were riding dirt bikes near the intersection when the two vehicles collided.

Crash Details and Injuries

A 13-year-old male rider sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Authorities reported that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. His name was not released.

The second rider, identified as 18-year-old Hunter Lee Gano of Hudson, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Gano was not wearing a helmet and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, continues to investigate the crash. All information released by authorities remains preliminary.