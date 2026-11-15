Keuka Park, N.Y. — The Lycoming College men's basketball team erased a 13-point second-half deficit Saturday afternoon at Keuka College, but senior Hayden Pardoe's tying 3-pointer came just after time expired in a 76-73 loss at the JMW Recreation and Athletic Complex.

Pardoe is from Mill Hall and Central Mountain High School. The Warriors are 2-2, and Keuka is 1-1.

Lycoming tied the game midway through the second half and twice in the final stretch, while making a season-high 11 3-pointers and recording 17 assists on 26 field goals. Keuka held a 52-32 rebounding advantage.

Sophomore Elisha Slabach scored a career-high 29 points with a career-high six 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds. Pardoe added 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting and is 44 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Sophomore Noa'Sosa Friedman had 11 points, a career-high six assists, four rebounds and two steals. First-year Blake Nagurney had nine points, a season-high five assists and three rebounds.

Keuka led 41-30 at halftime and pushed the lead to 53-40 with 15:17 left on back-to-back fastbreak layups by Sincere Smith and Makya Morrison. Lycoming answered with 10 straight points. Friedman scored five in the run, Pardoe hit a 3-pointer and Slabach finished a steal with a layup.

Nagurney made a 3-pointer and Pardoe scored off Nagurney's assist to tie it at 55 with 11:31 left. Pardoe followed with a layup for a 57-55 lead before Kaleb Nutifafa tied it with two free throws.

After first-year Mike Lower, from State College and Penn Manor High School, tied it at 61, Britten Zeh hit a 3-pointer and Keuka added free throws for a 67-61 lead. Lycoming answered with a layup by sophomore Charlie Sims, two Slabach free throws and a Slabach 3-pointer at 2:19 before his free throw tied it at 69.

Keuka went back in front 73-69 in the final two minutes. Slabach made two free throws and, after a Nagurney steal, scored on a fastbreak layup with 54 seconds left to tie it at 73. Nutifafa's turnaround jumper with 26 seconds left put Keuka ahead, and Zeh's free throw at the buzzer made it 76-73. Pardoe's 3-pointer off the inbounds was waved off as too late.

Nutifafa led Keuka with 24 points and nine rebounds. Morrison had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals, and Zeh scored 10 with three 3-pointers.

Lycoming opens Landmark Conference play Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. against Wilkes at Lamade Gym in Williamsport.

Information provided by Lycoming Athletics.

Photo: Lycoming Athletics