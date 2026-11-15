Selinsgrove, Pa. — The Susquehanna University football team closed its regular season Saturday afternoon with a 56-7 win over Juniata College to clinch the Landmark Conference championship.

The River Hawks finished 6-0 in conference play and 9-1 overall, winning the program's fourth straight Landmark title and earning a fifth straight NCAA appearance. It was their fourth straight unbeaten Landmark season, and they are 24-0 in conference play since 2023.

Matt Surtz ran for four touchdowns and topped 1,000 rushing yards for the season. His 20 rushing touchdowns broke Susquehanna's single-season school record, and he became the 12th player in program history to run for 1,000 yards in a season. He had 130 yards on 21 carries and has 1,124 this year.

It was also senior day. Senior quarterback Tommy Wright threw two touchdown passes, including one to senior receiver Marcus Hines for his first career touchdown.

Juniata recovered a surprise onside kick to open the game, but Kaiden Snare's 41-yard field goal try into the wind fell short. Susquehanna went 77 yards in eight plays on its first drive, and Wright found tight end Noah Confer, from Muncy and Muncy High School, in the flat for a 53-yard touchdown with 8:06 left in the first quarter. Cohen Hoover, from Lewisburg and Lewisburg Area High School, kicked the extra point.

Surtz scored on runs of 3 and 4 yards in the second quarter, then added another 3-yard touchdown at 2:12 to tie Da'Avian Ellington's 2019 program record of 19 rushing touchdowns. Omari Cofield added a 1-yard punt return touchdown, and the River Hawks led 35-0 at halftime.

Jaden Hines intercepted a pass on the first play of the second half, and Surtz broke the record with a 1-yard run for a 42-0 lead with 10:14 left in the third quarter. Carter Burton returned an interception for a touchdown, and Wright hit Marcus Hines for a 14-yard score with 3:10 left in the third for a 56-0 lead. Juniata scored on a 4-yard run with 14:30 to play.

Susquehanna outgained Juniata 410-208 and ran for 227 yards on 53 carries. Wright completed 11 of 17 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Drew Hutchins ran for 60 yards, and Carter McCauley caught two passes for 51 yards.

Micah Stamper, Bezy Nwanonyiri, Jaden Hines and Burton each had an interception, and Susquehanna scored 21 points off turnovers.

Susquehanna will learn its NCAA Division III playoff opponent during the selection show Sunday evening.

Information provided by Susquehanna Athletics.

Photo: Susquehanna Athletics