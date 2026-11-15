Rockefeller Township, Pa. — Two men from Washington D.C. were arrested in Northumberland County when police pulled over a vehicle and found close to an ounce of marijuana.

Jamaar Parkman, 47, and Issac Pearson, 26, both face charges from the traffic stop on Nov. 4 in Rockefeller Township.

Trooper Robert Hendrickson of PSP Stonington says he responded just before 1 a.m. to a call about a disabled motorist on Miller Road. Police found a U-Haul truck that was running parked along the roadway. The truck was towing a travel camper without lights, according to the affidavit.

Both Parkman and Pearson were asleep in the vehicle, police say. Hendrickson noted the driver's side window was partially down and there was a strong odor of marijuana. A roach was in the cup holder, according to the affidavit.

Pearson, who had been driving, admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day. His eyes were bloodshot and he seemed slow and lethargic, Hendrickson noted. Pearson said the pair had been driving back to D.C.

The passenger, Parkman, originally gave troopers a fake name before telling them his real name. Parkman gave police a package with a small amount of marijuana and said that was all he had. Hendrickson noticed Parkman grabbed the roach that was in the cup holder and threw it out the window.

Drugs on the ground

During a search of the vehicle and surrounding area, troopers found a clear plastic bag with nearly 29 grams of suspected marijuana. The bag was found close to five feet outside of the vehicle and was lying on top of leaves, according to the affidavit.

Inside the U-Haul, police found 33 plastic individual small containers containing suspected THC wax, a large plastic container with THC wax, a metal grinder, two packs of rolling papers, three packages of marijuana, a metal tool with marijuana residue, and a digital scale, according to the affidavit.

Pearson was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and subsequently was taken to Northumberland County Prison. He was charged with misdemeanor DUI as well as various traffic summaries and has since posted bond set at $10,000 at 10%.

Parkman was charged with felony drug possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and false identification to law enforcement through the office of Sunbury District Judge Rachel Wiest-Benner. Both men have preliminary hearings set for Dec. 1 at Wiest-Benner's office.

Docket sheet Parkman

Docket sheet Pearson