Shippensburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg women's basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, 61-54 over Fayetteville State.

The Huskies (1-1) trailed by four with 8:33 left before their defense took over. The Broncos (0-2) went 0-for-10 from the field down the stretch, and Bloomsburg finished on a 14-3 run.

Kelly Leszcynski led all scorers with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and added three steals and three assists. Lex Ferguson had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, a career-high five steals and a block. Maddison Maynard added 13 points and eight rebounds.

With the game tied at 11 late in the first quarter, Alison Hatajik scored Bloomsburg's next four points. Leszcynski beat the buzzer with a pull-up jumper for a 17-12 lead after one.

Fayetteville State tied it 19-19 early in the second quarter. A 3-pointer from Olivia Selverian and a basket by Maynard sent the Huskies into halftime with a four-point lead.

Bloomsburg led 35-33 at the 7:25 mark of the third quarter when Ferguson scored four points in 30 seconds. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Carleigh Anderson and Leszcynski pushed the lead to nine, the largest of the game, but the Broncos closed the quarter on an 11-0 run for a 47-45 lead.

Leszcynski hit a 3-pointer to pull the Huskies within one in the fourth quarter and later gave them a 52-51 lead. Neither team made a field goal for more than five minutes, and it was 55-54 entering the final stretch. Ferguson scored inside off a drive by Maynard, and Bloomsburg made its last four free throws.

Leszcynski, Ferguson and Maynard have combined for 85 points through two games. Bloomsburg held Fayetteville State to 17 field goals on 34.7% shooting.

The Huskies play their first road game of the season Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. at Georgian Court.

Information provided by Bloomsburg Athletics.

Photo: Shippensburg Sports Info