Philadelphia, Pa. — The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams opened their team competition season Saturday on the first day of the Elite Invitational, hosted by the University of Pennsylvania.

The women's team beat Denison for the Nittany Lions' only team victory of the day. The men fell 14-13 to No. 9 Yale, and both squads lost 17-10 to No. 2 Columbia.

Against Yale, Spencer Burke and Andrea Zanardo earned the only two wins in a 7-2 loss in men's foil. Eslam Osama and Mohamed Yasseen each went 3-0 as the men's epee team won 7-2, with another win from Julian Brodsky. Men's saber lost 5-4, with Han Luo going 2-1 and Jintao Yao and Daniel Iliffe adding wins.

Against Denison, Eden De La Cruz, Anastasia Shmay and Thea Fernandes each went 2-1 in a 6-3 win in women's foil. The women's epee squad won 8-1, with Léna Gyenes going 3-0. Sophia Abashidze, from State College, and Bella Chen added wins. Nargiza Jaksybaeva and Eunyu Kim won two bouts each in a 5-4 loss in women's saber.

Against Columbia, Julian Chin went 3-0 and Burke and Zanardo added wins as the men's foil team won 5-4. Osama went 2-1 and Brodsky added a win in a 6-3 loss in men's epee, and Iliffe earned the only wins for men's saber, going 2-1 in a 7-2 loss.

De La Cruz had the only win in the women's 8-1 foil loss to Columbia. In a 6-3 loss, Allegra Cristofoletto went 2-1 and Yuna Tamura added a win. Women's saber beat Columbia 6-3, with Jaksybaeva going 3-0, Kim going 2-1 and Eve Scott adding a win.

Penn State returns for the second day of the Elite Invitational on Sunday, with both squads facing Duke at 8:30 a.m.

Information provided by Penn State Athletics.

Photo: Penn State Athletics