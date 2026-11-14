Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — The Lycoming College women's swimming team won half of the 14 events and had eight second-place finishes to five for King's College in a 124-110 nonconference win Saturday at Scandlon Natatorium, its first victory of the season.

First-year Makenna Robbins, from Wellsboro and Wellsboro Area High School, won the 50-yard breaststroke in 36.98 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:20.87 and placed second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:41.27.

Senior Gwyn Fox won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.82 and was second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:13.64 and the 500-yard freestyle in 6:13.51. First-year Isabella Sailor won the 50-yard backstroke in 30.80 and placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:11.68 and the 50-yard butterfly in 30.34.

Sophomore Riley Pool won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 13:05.81, placed second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:27.61 and finished third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:20.22. Sophomore Elizabeth Eberz won the 50-yard freestyle in 28.72.

The 200-yard freestyle relay of junior Jaydin Erickson, Pool, sophomore Vanessa Cook and junior Madison Robbins, also from Wellsboro and Wellsboro Area High School, won in 2:09.88 to cap the meet.

King's won the men's meet 144-103. First-year Nathan Jackson won the 100-yard butterfly in 53.85, the 100-yard freestyle in 50.51 and the 50-yard butterfly in 24.82 for Lycoming.

First-year Luke Luberski won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:00.42, junior Sean Martinez won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.30 and sophomore Jason Ricci won the 100-yard backstroke in 59.88 after helping the 200-yard medley relay place second in 1:45.87.

The Warriors compete in the Electric City Invitational in Scranton on Friday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m.

Information provided by Lycoming Athletics.

Photo: Lycoming Athletics