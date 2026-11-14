Mansfield, Pa. — The Mansfield sprint football team finished its 2026 season with a 33-7 win over Collegiate Sprint Football League newcomer D'Youville on senior day Saturday.

The Mountaineers (6-2, 3-1 CSFL) held the Saints to minus-24 yards rushing and intercepted four passes. Sophomore Jack Burbage and junior Jackson Taylor, both from Troy and Troy Area High School, each had an interception. So did senior Matt Machmer, from Troy and Athens Area High School, and Antonio Green Jr.

Taylor had 13 tackles and has 94 this season. Brady Deneen and Camryn Harwick, from Troy and Troy Area High School, each had a sack.

Joseph Frye, also from Troy and Troy Area High School, threw for 115 yards and a touchdown and led Mansfield with 68 rushing yards and a score. Mac Krauss was 3-for-3 for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

A blocked punt and a recovery by Ben Fitch, from Canton and Canton Area High School, gave the Mountaineers first-and-goal at the 10 on their first score. Frye ran it in on the next play for a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Burbage intercepted a Cooper Bange pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Nolan Zona's extra point made it 14-0. Frye found Harwick over the middle for a 32-yard touchdown in the final two minutes of the half, and Mansfield led 20-0 at halftime.

D'Youville intercepted a pass in the end zone in the third quarter and scored on the next play on Bange's 80-yard touchdown pass to Jameer Walters to make it 20-7.

Krauss threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Ajani Gibson for a 26-7 lead. Taylor intercepted a pass on D'Youville's next drive, and Krauss capped a four-play drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Machmer.

Mansfield honored 10 seniors before the game. Among them were Machmer; Weston Bellows, from Canton and Canton Area High School; and Vedder Conyer, from Coudersport and Coudersport Area High School.

Information provided by Mansfield Athletics.

Photo: Mansfield Athletics