Bethlehem, Pa. — Senior Terrence Oliver rushed for 88 yards to become the Lycoming College football team's career rushing leader, and head coach Mike Clark won his 100th career game as the Warriors beat Moravian 24-10 in Landmark Conference play on Saturday at Rocco Calvo Field.

Lycoming scored three rushing touchdowns, went 3-for-3 in the red zone and held Moravian to 33 rushing yards. Oliver carried 29 times and finished with 3,725 career rushing yards, passing the school record of 3,713 set by Craig Needhammer ’15 and the 3,661 of Josh Kleinfelter ’11.

Lycoming improved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Landmark Conference, and Moravian fell to 2-8 and 1-5. Clark reached 100 wins in his 19th season, joining College Football Hall of Famer Frank Girardi (257 wins from 1972 to 2006) in the 100-win club at Lycoming. He is the first Landmark Conference coach to reach 100 wins since the conference began football play in 2023.

Junior Joe Lyons completed 14 of 21 passes for 139 yards and ran for two touchdowns, a season and career high. Lycoming was scoreless after one quarter, then Lyons scored from 2 yards out and Spencer Ferguson converted a fourth-and-1 at the Moravian 1 for his fifth touchdown of the season. Moravian kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired in the half, and Lycoming led 14-3.

Lyons scored again on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, and Vasco Granitto kicked a 49-yard field goal, a career long and a Landmark Conference record, for a 24-3 lead. Moravian scored early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors' defense held the score there.

Junior Daniel Atsou had a season-high 13 tackles and half a sack, and sophomore Yahseam Stokes had a season-high 2.5 sacks. Senior Mason Woodward, from Granville Summit and Troy Area High School, shared a sack with Stokes on Moravian's final possession of the first quarter. Senior Louie Shank and junior Khalil Johnson each intercepted a pass.

Lycoming hosts the third-place finisher in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference in the Chesapeake Bowl Series on Saturday, Nov. 21, at noon at Frank Girardi Stadium.

Information provided by Lycoming Athletics.

Photo: Lycoming Athletics