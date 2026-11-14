Lock Haven, Pa. — Lock Haven turned a 7-3 lead into a 27-3 halftime margin and beat Lackawanna 48-10 on Saturday at Hubert Jack Stadium to earn the football program its second straight winning season.

The Bald Eagles (6-5, 4-3 PSAC) have not had back-to-back winning seasons since 1960 and 1961.

Lackawanna (0-11) opened with a 31-yard field goal by Isiah Rodriguez and never led again. Rob Footman Jr. hit Alexander Yost for a 12-yard touchdown with 2:01 left in the first quarter, and Mekhi Watson scored early in the second on a 33-yard catch.

Redshirt freshman Carson Nagle, from Julian and Bald Eagle Area High School, took over at quarterback and found Watson from 9 yards out for a 20-3 lead. Redshirt sophomore Tucker Teats, from Winfield and Selinsgrove Area High School, scored from the 1 with 23 seconds left in the half for a 27-3 lead.

Cureem Hathcock ran 6 yards for a score on the second-half opening drive, and Nagle threw a 20-yard touchdown to Wayne Love to make it 41-3. Cole Transue threw a 4-yard touchdown to Artie Poindexter for the final score after Billy Maloney's 36-yard run had cut it to 41-10.

Footman was 15-of-24 for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and Nagle was 6-of-7 for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Watson caught eight passes for 110 yards and two scores. Ezequiel Johnson ran for 103 yards on 11 carries, his third straight 100-yard game.

Gavin Papp led the defense with a season-high 11 tackles and Rocco Daugherty had eight. The Bald Eagles had two sacks, four tackles for loss, a blocked field goal by Lawrence Kasanzale and a forced fumble by Keiran Lippmann. Lock Haven's 48 points were its most since a 49-point game against Gannon to end the 2025 season.

Information provided by Lock Haven Athletics.

Photo: Mikey Mariano Jr./Lock Haven Athletics