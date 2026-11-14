Emmitsburg, Md. — Freshman Tessa Liggio scored 22 points in her fourth career game to lead the Bucknell women's basketball team to a 73-48 win over Mount St. Mary's on Saturday at Knott Arena.

Liggio also had seven assists, four rebounds and three steals. She made 10 of 14 shots and either scored or assisted on 17 of Bucknell's 28 baskets. She had 21 points in her first three college games.

The Bison (1-3) made 10 of 15 3-pointers in the first half and led 45-22 at the break. Bucknell scored the first 16 points of the second quarter, and Mount St. Mary's (0-5) did not score until the 2:44 mark.

"This was our best 40 minutes of the year from start to finish," head coach Trevor Woodruff said. "Every team at this point in the season is searching for consistency, and we're no different, but there were a lot of positives. Things that we have been stressing the last few days in practice, I thought our team did a good job of executing for most of the day."

Isabella Casey, 0-for-6 from 3-point range coming into the game, made her first four tries and finished with 13 points. Elana Weisman had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Reese Zemitis scored 11 and Ella Kreuzer had six assists. Bucknell had 25 assists on 28 baskets.

The Bison shot 47.5% and made 12 of 31 3-pointers. They forced 19 turnovers, held Mount St. Mary's to 36.0% shooting and 4-for-21 from 3-point range, and won the points-off-turnovers battle 23-9. Rebounds were even at 33-33.

Bucknell plays at UAlbany on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Information provided by Bucknell Athletics.

Photo: Victoria Riccobono