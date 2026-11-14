Frostburg, Md. — West Virginia Wesleyan pulled away for a 97-66 win over the Mansfield women's basketball team on Saturday in the finale of the Conference Challenge.

Jenna Kasmierski led the Mounties (0-3) with 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Addi Salus scored 11 points, Abbey Cappelletti had 10 points and four assists and Jenna Burkett made three 3-pointers for nine points.

West Virginia Wesleyan (2-0) shot 61.3% from the field and made 12 3-pointers. Ana Young led the Bobcats with 33 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Mansfield pulled within 12-11 early in the first quarter, but the Bobcats answered with a 14-0 run and led 29-14 after one quarter and 54-27 at halftime. Kasmierski scored eight points in the first five minutes of the third quarter, but West Virginia Wesleyan outscored the Mounties 25-18 in the period to lead 79-45.

Mansfield had its highest-scoring quarter in the fourth, outscoring the Bobcats 21-18 and making 10 of 13 free throws.

The Mounties return home Saturday, Nov. 21, to host Salem University at 5:30 p.m. at Marion Decker Gymnasium.

Information provided by Mansfield Athletics.

Photo: Lilliana Hart/Mansfield Athletics