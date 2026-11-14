Fairmont, W.Va. — Senior Madeline Evans, from Bloomsburg and Bloomsburg Area High School, scored 31 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead three Bald Eagles with double-doubles as the Lock Haven women's basketball team beat Concord 73-57 on Saturday at the Atlantic Region Crossover.

Lock Haven outscored Concord 23-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Evans made 11 of 18 shots and 8 of 11 free throws for her second straight double-double. Ten of her rebounds came on the offensive glass and helped lead to 20 second-chance points.

The game stayed tight for three quarters. Lock Haven led 12-10 late in the first and 30-29 at halftime. Evans opened the third with a 3-pointer that tied it at 33-33, and the Bald Eagles led 50-46 after three.

Erin Miller hit consecutive jumpers and Sydney Lear added a layup early in the fourth for a 56-49 lead. Concord got a 3-pointer from Alexis Frazee and later pulled within 62-57, but Evans made two free throws to make it 64-57 with 2:10 left.

Lock Haven made 13 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter and 22 of 27 in the game. Julia Whesper was 4-for-4 at the line in the final 29 seconds as the Bald Eagles secured their first win of the season and the first of the Zack Smith era.

Miller added 12 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double, and Whesper had 10 points and 10 rebounds for hers.

Lock Haven plays at Frostburg State on Friday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

Information provided by Lock Haven Athletics.

Photo: Maeve Witte/Lock Haven Athletics