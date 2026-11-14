Williamsburg, Va. — Sam Milligan caught 12 passes for a career-high 202 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bucknell football team fell 41-24 to William & Mary on Saturday.

Milligan, who had 120 of those yards after the catch, also rushed four times for 18 yards. William & Mary ran for 294 yards and scored four of its touchdowns on the ground, while Bucknell outgained the Tribe through the air, 247 yards to 150.

William & Mary led 14-3 at halftime. Winston Watkins scored on a 1-yard run to open the game and Juan Garanton answered with a 22-yard field goal for Bucknell before Brayden Smalls returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Milligan broke free for a 39-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to make it 14-10. The Tribe scored twice more in the third quarter and led 28-10 before Jack Sullivan ran 5 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-17.

William & Mary added touchdowns on a quarterback sneak by Carter Carroll and a 10-yard run by Andrew King in the fourth quarter. Bucknell scored on a 7-yard reception in the final two minutes.

Michael Cadden led the Bison on the ground with 79 yards on 16 carries, and Sullivan added 57 yards on eight carries. Emmett Dowling was 19-for-32 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brandon Biagiarelli had a career-high 21 tackles, nine solo and 12 assisted, two short of the Bucknell single-game record.

Bucknell (1-10) closes its season at home against Colgate on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m.

Information provided by Bucknell Athletics.

Photo: Bucknell Athletics