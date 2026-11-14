Millersville, Pa. — The Mansfield men's basketball team beat D'Youville 77-73 on Saturday in the second game of the Millersville Classic, bouncing back from Friday's loss to Winston-Salem State.

Five Mounties scored in double figures. Jackson Henry led Mansfield (1-1) with 15 points, two assists and three rebounds. Josh Franklin had 12 points and nine rebounds, Kelton Brown scored 12 and Diarmid Stewart and Mekhi Shillingford each had 10. Shillingford also had six rebounds and a block.

The game was tied 37-37 at halftime. Mansfield opened the second half on a 20-11 run to build a nine-point lead, but D'Youville tied it at 69. Henry scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half.

Free throws by Amir Cunningham and Franklin and a layup by Brown helped Mansfield hold on.

Mansfield plays Bryant & Stratton (Albany) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m.

Information provided by Mansfield Athletics.

Photo: Mansfield Athletics