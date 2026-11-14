Lewisburg, Pa. — A recent emergency in Mount Carmel Township due to smoke from a culm bank and mine fire in Locust Gap exemplifies why a Bucknell University research team has begun an air quality monitoring project.

By establishing a network of air quality monitors, the team can better understand the air quality of a region shaped by anthracite coal mining and environmental challenges.

Supported by a $250,000, two-year grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 3 Thriving Communities Grantmaking program, the group is establishing an air quality monitoring network across Pa.’s lower anthracite Coal Region to investigate potential pollution risks and provide residents with information about the air they breathe.

Professors Doug Collins, chemistry; Dabrina Dutcher, chemical engineering and chemistry; and Brian King, computer science, faculty fellow for the Dominguez Center for Data Science (DCDS), have teamed up with Shaunna Barnhart, program director of the Place Studies Program in The Ecology Center to lead the project.

Sophisticated monitoring equipment has already been installed at nine locations across Mount Carmel, Kulpmont, and Shamokin, with additional sites planned. The instruments measure multiple air pollutants, helping researchers establish a baseline of environmental conditions in communities where comprehensive air quality data has been largely unavailable.

“There are no state or federal sensors in the lower anthracite Coal Region, and the nearest ones are over 30 miles away,” Barnhart said. “Air quality can change dramatically over short distances, so having information from the communities themselves is really important.”

Researchers are particularly interested in whether the region’s geography, coal mining legacy, and other environmental factors contribute to pollution exposure, and, possibly, health consequences.

The region experiences health disparities involving asthma, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, although researchers emphasize that any relationship between those conditions and local air quality remains unproven.

“We’re trying to provide people with [air quality] information they can use for themselves,” Collins explained. “We want to help them understand what that information means and provide whatever support we can to improve their communities.”

Community participation

The researchers are now recruiting approximately 20 residents throughout the Coal Region and surrounding communities to host smaller, Wi-Fi-enabled PurpleAir sensors outside their homes.

The equipment, provided at no cost, measures airborne particulate matter and transmits real-time readings through participants’ home internet connections. Hosts will receive a small stipend for their participation.

“Air quality can be remarkably localized,” Dutcher said. “You can have very different conditions just a few miles apart.”

Interested residents can complete an online interest form to potentially receive a PurpleAir sensor. Researchers will select locations to ensure broad geographic coverage.

The project builds on relationships established through Bucknell’s Coal Region Field Station, launched in April 2015 through the Ecology Center’s Place Studies Program to connect students, faculty, and community partners in addressing challenges associated with the region’s industrial decline.

“This project could not occur without the Coal Region Field Station and those deep community connections,” Collins said. “I’ve rarely experienced the kind of welcoming, helpful interaction we've received from community partners.”

The initiative also includes interviews documenting residents’ experiences and concerns about air quality, along with planned community workshops to share findings and discuss practical ways to reduce pollution exposure.

Funding through the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection’s Environmental Education Grant Program brought 17 educators to Bucknell this summer for training in air quality, public health, and environmental justice. Participating schools included Mount Carmel Area and Shamokin Area, with portable monitoring kits being developed for classroom use.

Students turning data into a community resource

Approximately 15 Bucknell students across engineering, computer science, physical sciences, and social sciences have contributed to the project.

King serves as the project’s data scientist and quality assurance coordinator. He mentors and advises the students who build the pipeline that takes data from the sensors to collection to the public. That includes collecting the data, filtering and preprocessing it, making sure it meets the standards of the project’s EPA-approved quality assurance plan, and making it available in a way that’s easy to understand, informative, and friendly to non-experts.

“Low-cost sensors let us monitor neighborhoods that have never been monitored, but only if people can trust the numbers,” King said. “A big part of our work is making sure every reading meets the standards in the project's quality assurance plan before it ever reaches the public.”

“A team of computer science seniors laid the groundwork as their senior design project last year. This past summer, with support from the Dominguez Center for Data Science, several more students took on different parts of the work. Sam Tuffour '28, a computer science major, has been a critical part of the project, and I continue to work with him as he builds out the data pipeline and the dashboard.”

Among those continuing the work is Samuel Tuffour ’28, computer science & engineering, who was the lone non-senior to participate in the Senior Design project last spring. Through the DCDS, he continues to help manage the incoming sensor data.

“My role is focused on building the backend data pipeline that processes all our sensor data, as well as two key web tools,” Tuffour said. “I have been working on a researcher dashboard that helps faculty and student researchers analyze data to guide their work, as well as a community website that gives local residents real-time Air Quality Index updates and clear advice on what steps to take when air quality is poor.”

Most of these tools are still in the testing phase and have not yet been rolled out to the public.

For Barnhart, the collaboration reflects the Field Station’s longstanding mission of connecting Bucknell expertise with community priorities.

The air quality project should provide the region a clearer understanding of their environment and the information needed to help protect their health.