Erie, Pa. — Mercyhurst ended the Penn State women's hockey team's eight-game winning streak with a 3-0 Atlantic Hockey America win Saturday afternoon at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.

Henlee Mahoney scored with just over two minutes left in the first period to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead. Sophie Erlam added a power-play goal at 16:36 of the second period, and Mariia Polozkova sealed it with an empty-net power-play goal at 18:19 of the third.

Mercyhurst goaltender Lexington Secreto made 18 saves for the shutout, including three during a five-minute Penn State power play. Penn State first-year goaltender Morgan Stickney also made 18 saves.

Mercyhurst outshot Penn State 21-18. It was the first time the Nittany Lions had been outshot since Oct. 10, when Syracuse held a 30-21 edge in a 4-0 Penn State win.

Penn State was shut out for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Cornell at the Ice Breaker Tournament during the 2024-25 season.

The Nittany Lions' previous loss to Mercyhurst was a 4-3 overtime defeat in Erie on Jan. 10. Their previous regulation loss to the Lakers was a 3-2 home defeat on Feb. 9, 2025.

Information provided by Penn State Athletics.

Photo: Mercyhurst Athletics