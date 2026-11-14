Williamsport, Pa. — The City of Williamsport and SEDA-Council of Governments say all eight pump station roof replacements are finished under an approximately $10.7 million federal levee improvement project, with electrical upgrades and the next phase of relief-well engineering still moving ahead.

Betsy Kramer, director of community revitalization and flood resiliency at SEDA-COG, reported the milestones to Williamsport City Council on Thursday, Nov. 5, according to a SEDA-COG release issued Nov. 9.

The work is part of the city’s fiscal 2023 Legislative Pre-Disaster Mitigation (LPDM) Levee Improvement Project. Weatherproofing Technologies Inc., working through the Keystone Purchasing Network, completed the roof replacements at all eight pump stations in the project scope, SEDA-COG said. Additional stabilization work is underway.

Electrical improvements at the levee pump stations are advancing after City Council approved the electrical construction contract in August. Lecce Electric is coordinating the work with Greenman-Pedersen Inc., the city’s construction management and inspection consultant, the release said.

AECOM has submitted a proposed engineering scope, dated Oct. 13, for the next phase of relief-well replacement. The proposal includes about 25 geotechnical borings, 10 test and pumping wells, pumping tests, seepage and stability analyses, and engineering plans, specifications and construction cost estimates, and has been sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for review, SEDA-COG said. About $1.75 million in Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding has been identified for relief-well construction; more engineering will determine the full construction cost and any additional money needed, according to the release.

The city recently received confirmation that an amendment to the federal grant’s period of performance was executed, extending the project through April 30, 2028, SEDA-COG said. SEDA-COG remains the city’s grant administrator and continues coordinating with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Army Corps.

In September, city and SEDA-COG representatives showcased the project on the Pennsylvania Silver Jackets Flood Resiliency Projects Tour, with the Northeast Williamsport Levee and Hepburn Street Pump Station as the first stop, and also highlighted it at a Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce breakfast, the release said.