Lock Haven, Pa. — Five Lycoming College runners posted season-best times Saturday at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional at the Stern Athletic Complex, where the Warriors women's cross country team finished 26th and the men placed 33rd.

The women scored 763 points in the 6K race, and the men scored 1,045 points in the 8K.

Senior Regan Jury led the Lycoming women in 24:37.0 for 107th place. Senior Sydney Taylor, from Troy and Troy Area High School, was the Warriors' No. 2 runner in 25:19.5 for 132nd.

Senior Ella Scott ran a season-best 26:48.6 for 163rd, improving on her previous best of 27:25.1. Senior Anna Kauffman ran a career-best 28:31.1 for 191st, and senior Lily Zukosky ran a season-best 30:31.2 for 211th.

First-year Elizabeth Wanner, from Montoursville and Montoursville Area High School, was 202nd in 29:06.9, and junior Emma Ashfield was 212th in 30:36.4.

Senior Avery Rosan led the Lycoming men in 30:41.2 for 191st place. Senior Connor Cornelius, from Linden and Jersey Shore Area High School, was 219th in 34:39.0.

Junior Aidan Rozetar ran a career-best 38:30.4 for 225th, improving on his previous best of 41:51. Senior Depesh Rai ran a career-best 39:36.2 for 227th, two-tenths of a second better than his previous mark.

Junior Akash Dwarka was 229th in 43:40.3, and senior Thomas Andersen was 230th in 44:39.8.

Information provided by Lycoming Athletics.

Photo: Lycoming Athletics