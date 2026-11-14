Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County is updating its Comprehensive Recreation, Parks, Open Space, and Greenways Plan and is asking residents to take a public survey throughout November.

The plan was last completed in 2008. The update is meant to guide development and enhancement of recreation facilities, parks, open space, and greenways in Lycoming County for the next decade and beyond.

Survey answers will help identify community needs, set priorities for potential funding and shape a roadmap for future investment. The county will also use stakeholder interviews and steering committee meetings to add to the plan.

Participate in the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/92S2CSS.