UPMC adds tele-neurology clinics at Williamsport location

Williamsport, Pa. — The UPMC Neurological Institute will expand access to specialized neurological care this fall through new tele-neurology services, with secure virtual visits at its clinic in Williamsport.

The clinics will offer specialty evaluations, treatment recommendations and ongoing care coordination, which the health system said will reduce the need for patients to travel long distances.

Tele-neurology clinics will be available one day each month in these subspecialties: multiple sclerosis, with Ingrid Loma-Miller, M.D.; endovascular neurosurgery, with Bart Thaci, M.D.; and epilepsy, with Natasha Qutab, M.D.

UPMC said tele-neurology services and appointment availability are expected to expand in the coming months.

For more information, visit UPMC.com/NeuroNCPA or call 570-321-2820.