Danville, Pa. — Danville Child Development Center will celebrate the reopening of its renovated playground with a community celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, titled “DCDC’s Biggest FEAT for DCDC’s Littlest FEET!”, is open to families, friends, alumni, community supporters and project partners. The Columbia-Montour Chamber of Commerce will take part in the ribbon-cutting at 986 Wall Street.

Children and teachers at the Wall Street location have been unable to use the playground for three years while the renovation was underway, the center said.

“This project has been three years in the making, and seeing it finally come together is truly monumental for our center. For the past three years, our teachers have not been able to take the children out to the playground, and that is something we have all missed. Outdoor play is such an important part of early childhood development. It gives children the opportunity to explore, build friendships, develop new skills and simply enjoy being kids. This reopening means so much to our children, but it also means a great deal to our teachers and staff, who have patiently waited alongside them for this day. We are incredibly excited to see this space filled with laughter, learning and memories once again,” said Denise Baney, executive director of Danville Child Development Center.

Food vendors at the celebration will include D Squared Concessions, Levan’s Tacos and Tiny Oven Bakery.

After the ceremony, the center’s administration and board of directors will gather with invited community partners and supporters at The Iron Fork, 1301 Bloom Road, Danville, for a private reception. The Iron Fork will host a champagne toast, the release said.

The center, which opened in 1974, provides early learning programs for children and families in the Central Susquehanna Valley.