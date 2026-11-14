Williamsport, Pa. — Penn College has announced the appointment of alumnus Kevin A. Hickman as medical director of its physician assistant program.

As medical director, Hickman ensures that the curriculum, clinical experiences, and program competencies remain current, relevant, and aligned with contemporary medical practice. He works directly with faculty and Melissa E. Sedor, program director, to provide clinical leadership, support accreditation compliance, and advocate for the program within the healthcare community.

Hickman assumed the role in August.

“Kevin brings a unique combination of extensive clinical experience, physician assistant education expertise, accreditation knowledge and healthcare leadership to his role as the program’s medical director,” Sedor said. “With over 17 years of clinical practice, significant contributions to accreditation and curriculum development, and executive-level oversight of advanced practice providers across large health systems, he possesses both the medical and operational perspectives necessary to support program excellence.”

Hickman earned an associate degree in radiography and a bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies from Penn College in 2008. He later completed executive healthcare leadership training through eCornell and Harvard University in 2016. He also earned a master’s degree in health administration from Ohio University, a master’s degree in jurisprudence, health law, from Loyola University, and a doctorate in medical science from A.T. Still University.

Before joining Penn College as an adjunct faculty member in early 2026, Hickman held higher education and healthcare leadership roles with several universities, health systems, and medical organizations, including A.T. Still University, Geisinger, and Allegheny Health Network.