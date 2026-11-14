Millersville, Pa. — Winston-Salem State pulled away in the second half to beat the Mansfield men's basketball team 65-53 in the Mountaineers' season opener Friday at the Ron Wilson Classic, hosted by Millersville.

Jackson Henry led Mansfield in scoring and made 6 of 7 shots from the field. Amir Cunningham scored 13 points in his Mansfield debut, and Josh Franklin had seven assists and two steals.

Mansfield led 9-5 early behind Franklin, Kelton Brown and Henry, and two more 3-pointers from Henry helped the Mountaineers build a 19-9 lead midway through the first half.

Winston-Salem State answered with a 17-6 run, making 7 of 12 shots while Mansfield committed four turnovers, and led 26-25 with 1:44 left in the half. Layups by Cunningham and Henry gave Mansfield the last four points and a 29-26 halftime lead.

The Rams opened the second half with a 12-2 run, helped by four more Mansfield turnovers, and led 38-31 with 13 minutes left.

Henry scored five points as Mansfield got within 45-42 with 7:15 remaining, but Winston-Salem State closed on a 20-11 run and made all six of its free throws in that stretch.

Mansfield was scheduled to play D'Youville in the final game of the Ron Wilson Classic at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Information provided by Mansfield Athletics.

Photo: Lilliana Hart/Mansfield Athletics