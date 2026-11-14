Ann Arbor, Mich. — No. 2 Michigan scored three times in the first 6:06 and held on for a 6-3 Big Ten win over Penn State men's hockey Friday night at Yost Ice Arena.

Penn State fell to 2-8-1 overall and 0-4-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan improved to 9-1-0 and 2-1-0.

Jack Nesbitt redirected Ben Robertson's shot 1:42 into the game, Drew Schock finished Landon Dupont's cross-ice pass at 3:29 and Malcolm Spence scored on a power play at 6:06 for a 3-0 lead.

Sophomore Justin Poirier answered with a power-play goal from the right circle at 8:33 of the first period. Freshman Shea Busch scored off a feed from fellow freshman Kale Dach 1:23 into the second period to make it 3-2.

Aidan Park deflected Schock's point shot at 10:01 of the second to restore Michigan's two-goal lead. Senior Reese Laubach cut it to 4-3 at 3:47 of the third after a zone entry by sophomore Lev Katzin.

Penn State appeared to tie it at 7:06 of the third on a one-timer by Justin Larose, but Michigan challenged for offside and the goal was overturned.

Nick Moldenhauer made it 5-3 at 18:01, and Robertson scored into an empty net with 39.8 seconds left.

Sophomore goalie Josh Fleming made 29 saves and fell to 1-5-1. Jack Ivankovic stopped 28 shots for Michigan and improved to 9-1-0.

Michigan outshot Penn State 35-31, and each team went 1 for 3 on the power play. Penn State has scored at least one power-play goal in three straight games and in seven of its last nine.

Poirier extended his career-long point streak to eight games. Katzin had two assists, extending his career-long point streak to three games and giving him seven points in nine games, one more than he had in 36 games last season.

Laubach has 20 points, including 12 goals, in 15 career games against Michigan.

The teams were scheduled to play again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Yost Ice Arena.

Information provided by Penn State Athletics.

Photo: Megan Smarkusky/Penn State Athletics