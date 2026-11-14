Washington, D.C. — The Bucknell women's volleyball team fell 3-1 (16-25, 25-20, 14-25, 20-25) to first-place American in its regular-season finale Friday night at Meltzer Center.

Bucknell has already clinched a Patriot League Tournament berth and was set to learn its seed after Saturday's league matches. At 7-9 in league play, the Bison are a half-game behind fourth-place Army and a half-game ahead of Colgate, Loyola and Holy Cross.

Klea Tarja led Bucknell with 12 kills on .417 hitting. Tarja, Cameron Lloyd and Sidney Shaffer combined for 34 of the team's 48 kills, and Stephanie Eroh and Marion Haskell had six kills each.

Peyton McGee had 36 assists, Katie O'Sullivan led the team with 13 digs and Isabella Charlton had four aces.

Prinzez Zeck led all players with 17 kills on .542 hitting for American. Elise Sterling had 12 kills, and Sophie Dufour and Carly Sciborski had 10 each.

American used a 4-0 run for an 8-3 lead in the first set and pulled away late with a 5-1 run to win it 25-16.

Bucknell rallied from 11-6 down in the second set, took an 18-17 lead with a 5-1 run and closed the set with a 4-0 run to win 25-20.

American led 6-1 early in the third set, went up 18-9 with a 6-0 run and won it 25-14.

The fourth set was tied 10-10 after three lead changes. Bucknell erased an 18-13 deficit with a 6-1 run to tie it at 19, but American scored the last five points to win 25-20.

The Patriot League Tournament starts Tuesday with the 3-6 and 4-5 quarterfinals at the higher seeds' home courts.

Information provided by Bucknell Athletics.

Photo: Jon Hertzler/Bucknell Athletics