Frostburg, Md. — The Mansfield women's basketball team fell 86-48 to host Frostburg State on Friday in the Conference Challenge.

Jenna Kasmierski had a double-double for the Mountaineers (0-2) with 16 points and 10 rebounds, plus two assists and a steal. Addi Salus added eight points and two blocks, and Abbey Cappelletti and Zaria Spann scored seven each.

Frostburg State (1-0) scored the first nine points. Mansfield got within 15-12 late in the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Maya Dickerson, seven points from Kasmierski and a jumper by Cappelletti, but the Bobcats made five free throws to lead 20-12 after one.

Frostburg State opened the second quarter with a 10-2 run for a 30-14 lead. Mansfield answered with an 11-8 run behind five points from Salus and trailed 38-25 at halftime.

Cappelletti hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter, but the Bobcats closed the quarter on an 18-4 run to lead by 28.

Mia Walker, Spann, Cappelletti, Amiyah Nguyen and Anna Taylor scored nine points for Mansfield in the fourth quarter.

Mansfield was scheduled to close the Conference Challenge against West Virginia Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday at Frostburg State.

Information provided by Mansfield Athletics.

Photo: Lilliana Hart/Mansfield Athletics