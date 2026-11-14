Slippery Rock, Pa. — Bluefield State rallied late to beat the Lock Haven men's basketball team 66-56 Friday night in the opening game of an Atlantic Region event hosted by Slippery Rock.

Redshirt freshman Deuce Ketner led the Bald Eagles (1-1) with 14 points. Mike Green made three 3-pointers off the bench and finished with 11 points, Damani Barley scored nine and Byron Pinkney added eight.

Blake Deegan had eight points and 12 rebounds, just missing a second straight double-double.

Lock Haven led for long stretches after shooting well early, and Green's 3-pointers helped it to a 20-17 lead midway through the first half. Bluefield State (1-0) went ahead 28-24 at halftime on Bonard Johnson's jumper with 21 seconds left.

Ketner's jumpers and Pinkney's fast-break layup put Lock Haven ahead 41-35 in the second half. The Rams tied it at 46, and Khyelle Ingram's fast-break layup moments later put Bluefield State ahead for good.

Lock Haven was scheduled to play Davis & Elkins on Saturday at Slippery Rock.

Information provided by Lock Haven Athletics.

Photo: Mikey Mariano Jr./Lock Haven Athletics