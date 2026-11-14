Reading, Pa. — Senior Alyssa Reisinger scored a season-high 28 points as the Lycoming College women's basketball team beat Penn State Berks 83-52 on Friday.

Lycoming improved to 2-1, and Penn State Berks fell to 1-2. The Warriors scored 39 points off 30 Berks turnovers, set season highs with 22 assists and 16 steals, outscored Berks 52-28 in the paint and outrebounded them 39-32.

Reisinger, from Kulpmont and Mount Carmel Area High School, made 11 field goals and added a season-high nine rebounds.

Junior Jocelyn McCracken, from Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Area High School, had 14 points, seven rebounds, a season-high four assists and three steals. She has scored at least 14 points in three straight games.

Senior Ann-Marie McMurtrie, from Centre Hall and Penns Valley Area High School, had 12 points, a career-high seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. She has scored at least 12 points in three straight games.

Senior Sydnie Stone, from Muncy Valley and Montoursville Area High School, added six assists, a season-high four steals and four rebounds.

Lycoming scored nine straight points to turn an 8-7 game into a 17-7 lead and led 19-11 after one quarter. Sophomore Anna Delaney hit two early 3-pointers in the second quarter, and the Warriors outscored Berks 20-11 in the period for a 39-22 halftime lead.

The Warriors pushed the lead to 49-25 early in the third quarter and led 56-39 after three.

Junior Summer Emlet hit 3-pointers at 6:49 and 5:13 of the fourth quarter, the second for a 71-46 lead, and Reisinger's free throws capped a 9-0 run for an 80-46 lead with 3:05 left. Emlet had a career-high three steals.

First-year Hannah Fourspring, from Mount Carmel and Mount Carmel Area High School, added a late basket.

Caraline Herb led Penn State Berks with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Sophia Kish added 13 points and six rebounds.

Lycoming opens Landmark Conference play at Wilkes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Information provided by Lycoming Athletics.

Photo: Lycoming Athletics